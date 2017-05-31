

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





At least one of the seven people arrested in connection with a series of break-ins and ATM thefts in and around Waterloo Region will spend time in jail.

Johnny Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail, minus credit for time already spent in custody.

Nguyen and six other people were arrested last summer in connection with a total of 80 break-ins, 53 of which took place in Waterloo Region.

The list of break-ins includes several notable cases in which stolen vehicles smashed into buildings, then were used to yank ATMs off of their foundations and out of the building.

The Aud and the Stampede Corral in Kitchener were hit in this fashion, as was Fairview Park Mall.

The Manor, a Guelph adult entertainment business occasionally used as a church, was also targeted.

In that case, the ATM ended up being dumped at the roadside on Wellington Street as police pursued the vehicle.

In total, police alleged that the group was responsible for stealing $870,000 worth of vehicles and $70,000 in cash, as well as causing $500,000 worth of damage.

With reporting by Leena Latafat