

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A 74-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when the horse-drawn buggy he was riding in collided with a car north of Milverton.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene – on Line 67 between Perth Road 131 and Perth Road 136 – around 8:15 a.m.

They found that all four people in the buggy had been injured, while the 18-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was OK.

One of the buggy’s occupants was taken away from the scene in critical condition, and later pronounced dead in hospital.

He has been identified as David Kuepfer, a 74-year-old Perth East resident.

Another occupant of the buggy was airlifted to a London hospital. By Sunday afternoon, their condition was said to be stable.

A third person from the buggy remained in a nearby hospital in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, while a fourth received treatment in hospital for minor injuries and was released from hospital in short order.

Line 67 remained closed in the area as of 2 p.m., as police remained at the scene investigating.