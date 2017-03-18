

Police said that one person is dead following an incident at Compass Minerals located on North Harbour Road in Goderich.

On Saturday afternoon, police said a contractor was killed in an isolated incident and there were no other injuries.

The Ministry of Labour and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.

The scene has been secured and the company has cleared the mine of staff underground as they await the results of the investigation.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.