1 dead, 2 hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Huron County
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:57PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 2:19PM EST
A section of the main road connecting Wingham and Blyth was closed Friday due to a fatal crash.
According to the OPP, the crash occurred over the noon hour on London Road between Cranbrook and Morris roads.
The crash involved two vehicles. OPP said that the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while two people in the second vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Snow squalls were over the area at the time, although it was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the collision.
London Road remained closed around the crash site as of 2 p.m., and was expected to remain closed through the afternoon.
