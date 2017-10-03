Featured
1,760-pound pumpkin wins top prize at festival
A 1,760-pound pumpkin (second from left) grown by Jim and Kelsey Bryson of Ormstown, Que., won top prize at the 2017 Port Elgin Pumpkinfest. (Jenni Patey / Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 2:14PM EDT
A father and daughter were the big winners in a big competition involving big fruits and vegetables.
Port Elgin Pumpkinfest took place this past weekend. As always, the produce weigh-off was one of the highlights of the event.
The pumpkin category attracted the most attention, with 15 entrants in the field. Jim Bryson of Ormstown, Que., and his daughter Kelsey took home the top prize with a 1,760-pound pumpkin. Jim Bryson previously won the competition in 2012.
Other weight-wealthy winners at this year’s Pumpkinfest included:
- A 1,309-pound squash grown by Todd Kline of Shawville, Que.
- A 180-pound watermelon grown by Marvin Mitchell of Fenton, Mich.
- A 36.14-pound cabbage grown by Jeff Warner of Englehart, Ont.
- A 5.12-pound tomato grown by Doug Court of Port Elgin