A father and daughter were the big winners in a big competition involving big fruits and vegetables.

Port Elgin Pumpkinfest took place this past weekend. As always, the produce weigh-off was one of the highlights of the event.

The pumpkin category attracted the most attention, with 15 entrants in the field. Jim Bryson of Ormstown, Que., and his daughter Kelsey took home the top prize with a 1,760-pound pumpkin. Jim Bryson previously won the competition in 2012.

Other weight-wealthy winners at this year’s Pumpkinfest included: